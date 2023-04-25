Major flooding along the Mississippi River, severe storms possible in Florida and Texas

Some spots could reach the highest river flooding levels in 20 years.

Significant flooding is happening along the Mississippi River this week, from Minneapolis to Davenport, Iowa.

Several river gauges are in major flood stages and are under flood warnings for surrounding areas, as some spots could reach the highest river flooding levels in 20 years.

McGregor, Iowa, may see historic flooding, as the area is expected to crest just one foot under the all-time highest on record, which was set back in 1965.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a disaster proclamation Monday for 10 counties in the state, which allows state resources to be used to help with the flooding.

Chilly temperatures are expected across parts of the Ohio, the Tennessee Valley and into the Northeast on Tuesday morning.

Frost and freeze alerts are in effect across eight states that could be dangerous to crops or other sensitive vegetation and outdoor plants.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low to mid-30s in Cincinnati and Columbus, Ohio, with both cities under freeze watches.

The roller dams for Lock and Dam 15 are raised as the Mississippi River levels continue to rise, April 21, 2023, Davenport, Iowa. Nikos Frazier/Quad City Times via AP

HESCO sand barriers are installed at right as Canadian Pacific workers, left, install barriers along River Drive and their downtown Davenport, Iowa rail line, April 24, 2023, Davenport, Iowa. Niko Frazer/Quad City Times via AP

Pittsburgh is expected to reach 32 degrees Tuesday morning, as well as Charleston, South Carolina.

A few severe storms capable of hail and damaging wind gusts may develop across parts of Florida on Monday -- a severe thunderstorm watch is also possible if the storms get strong enough.

More than two feet of rain brought Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to a standstill nearly two weeks ago, shutting down the city's airport and stranding drivers on flooded streets.

A severe storm threat begins in Texas on Tuesday with an area from Dallas to Austin and San Antonio at risk for damaging winds, hail and possible tornadoes.

Another day of severe storms is possible across the same region in Texas on Wednesday and could expand east to Shreveport, Louisiana.