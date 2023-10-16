Man, 71, charged with murder, hate crimes in stabbing death of 6-year-old

A 71-year-old man was charged Sunday in the stabbing death of a 6-year-old boy in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, Illinois.

Authorities said in a news release that the suspect, landlord Joseph Czuba, stabbed the boy 26 times on Saturday. His 32-year-old mother was also stabbed multiple times and is expected to survive, the sheriff's office said.

"Detectives were able to determine that both victims in this brutal attack were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis," the Will County Sheriff’s Office said. No further details were made available regarding what the sheriff's department alleged was the suspect's motive.

The booking photo of Joseph M. Czuba (PHOTO CREDIT: Will County Sheriff’s Office) Will County Sheriff’s Office

On Saturday around 11:38 a.m. local time, deputies were sent to a residence near S. Lincoln Highway and responded to a call about a stabbing between a landlord and tenant.

The victims were found in the bedroom of a residence. Both victims had multiple stab wounds to their chest, torso and upper extremities, authorities said.

The 32-year-old female was taken to the hospital in serious condition. She suffered from over a dozen stab wounds to her body and is expected to survive the attack, officials said.

The child, 6, was taken to the hospital in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, the sheriff's department said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital after authorities found him with a laceration on his forehead when they arrived on scene.

Czuba was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, two counts of a hate crime nd aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The suspect did not give a statement, though authorities claim they were able to determine the victims in the attack "were targeted by the suspect due to them being Muslim and the ongoing Middle Eastern conflict involving Hamas and the Israelis."

ABC News was unable to locate a legal representative for the suspect.

Czuba is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

President Joe Biden issued a statement, calling the incident a “horrific act of hate.”

“Jill and I were shocked and sickened to learn of the brutal murder of a six-year-old child and the attempted murder of the child’s mother in their home yesterday in Illinois,” Biden’s statement began.

“The child’s Palestinian Muslim family came to America seeking what we all seek—a refuge to live, learn, and pray in peace. This horrific act of hate has no place in America, and stands against our fundamental values: freedom from fear for how we pray, what we believe, and who we are,” his statement continued.

“As Americans, we must come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred. I have said repeatedly that I will not be silent in the face of hate. We must be unequivocal. There is no place in America for hate against anyone,” his statement read.