Man arrested in shooting death of 9-year-old in Chicago, police say

A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing a 9-year-old girl in Chicago's Portage Park neighborhood on Saturday night, police said.

Michael Goodman, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection the death of Serabi Medina, Chicago police officials said in a statement.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for a bond hearing, local ABC News station WLS reported.

Goodman, who lives on the block where the shooting occurred, had been upset about noise and had confronted Medina and her father before allegedly shooting the girl in the head, WLS reported.

He was arrested on Saturday at about 9:20 p.m. local time, moments after the shooting, according to the statement.

"The offender sustained a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital for treatment," police said. "A weapon was recovered on scene."

