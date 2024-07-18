Man charged for allegedly threatening FBI Director Christopher Wray in online message

The message was posted in June 2023, according to the DOJ.

A Georgia man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly threatened violence against FBI Director Christopher Wray in a message posted online last year, the Department of Justice said.

John Woodbury, 34, of Roswell, was arraigned Thursday on federal charges of transmitting interstate threats, the DOJ said.

Prosecutors allege that Woodbury posted a message on the online message board 4chan "that threatened violence against FBI Director Wray and others" on June 7, 2023.

FBI Director Christopher Wray arrives to testify during the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on June 4, 2024. Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The indictment alleges that Woodbury posted threatening statements that included: "Let's show them what a f------ 'Nazi' … looks like …. It's time to burn these mother f------ down and hang them from trees. Hit them where it f------ hurts. Hit Chris at his home. Make his family fear stepping one foot outside their god damn door."

Woodbury allegedly posted Wray's home address along with the "threatening language," the DOJ said.

The defendant "consciously disregard[ed] a substantial risk that his communication would be viewed as threatening violence," the indictment stated.

It was not immediately clear from the indictment what prompted the alleged threats or what led investigators to Woodbury.

Woodbury was indicted by a federal grand jury earlier this month on the charges of threats by interstate communications and threats to a federal law enforcement officer. He has not entered a plea to the charges. Online court records did not list any attorney information.

U.S. Attorney Ryan Buchanan for the Northern District of Georgia, whose office is prosecuting the case, called threats against law enforcement officials "especially heinous."

"Sending threats to physically harm a public official in an attempt to thwart the administration of justice is a criminal offense," Buchanan said in a statement. "Director Wray and other law enforcement officials work tirelessly to safeguard our freedoms and to protect our citizens from harm."

"Our office will remain steadfast in helping to ensure that public officials are able to carry out their duties free from fear or intimidation," the statement continued.