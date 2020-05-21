Man who filmed shooting of Ahmaud Arbery charged with murder William Bryan took the viral cellphone video of Arbery's killing.

Autopsy report shows Ahmaud Arbery died from multiple gunshot wounds Courtesy The Arbery family

A third person has been charged in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation on Thursday said it arrested William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, on charges of felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

Bryan took the viral cellphone footage depicting the chase and killing of Arbery on Feb. 23 in Glynn County.

On May 7, Gregory and Travis McMichael were arrested and charged with Arbery's murder.

Bryan will be booked into the Glynn County Jail, GBI said.