New York City police are looking to question a man in connection with the death of a young Stanford graduate who was found lying on a sidewalk in the Bronx.

Lyric McHenry, 26, was found unconscious and unresponsive, lying on a sidewalk at about 5 a.m. on Aug. 14, according to the New York Police Department.

She was 20 weeks pregnant, according to a police source.

McHenry had bruising on her knees and was found with narcotics, the source said.

But "no obvious signs of trauma" were observed, according to the NYPD.

A medical examiner will determine her cause of death, police said.

The NYPD this weekend released surveillance video of a man wanted for questioning in connection with McHenry's death and is asking for the public's help to identify him.

NYPD

McHenry, survived by her parents and sisters, grew up in Los Angeles and graduated from Stanford in 2014, her family said.

She "was a brilliant, creative and lovely young woman who shared a deep passion for writing, film and a long-standing commitment to social justice," McHenry's family said in a statement. "Lyric worked on numerous social justice issues throughout her high school years including volunteering for the Obama Campaign in 2007-2008 at age 15 and again in 2012."

"She worked at United Talent Agency (UTA) and found her true passion, internet content and went on to work at Refinery 29 and Complex," her family said. "Lyric produced and raised funds via crowd funding for her first film which won several film festival awards, and was a Producer and member of the cast of E! show EJ NYC."

"Currently, Lyric was working on packaging and development of several well-regarded film and TV projects," her family said. "She was also interviewing for several West Coast Media jobs having returned to LA in February from working in NYC for several years and preparing her applications for a business school MBA Program."