A manhunt is underway to find a gunman suspected of killing a Northern California police officer during a traffic stop shortly after Christmas, authorities said.

The suspect fled in his car after shooting Newman police officer Ronil Singh, 33, just before 1 a.m. Wednesday, said the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department.

Singh, a native of Fiji, had been with the Newman Police Department since July 2011, the sheriff's office said.

“Our Newman Police family is devastated by the loss of Ronil,” Newman Police Chief Randy Richardson said in a statement released by the sheriff's office, which is leading the investigation.

Images of the suspect were captured on surveillance video, according to the sheriff's officer.

“If anyone has any information regarding the identity of the suspect, please contact law enforcement immediately so we can get this cop-killer off the streets," Richardson said.

The sheriff's office described the car as a gray, extended cab Dodge Ram pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call authorities at 209-525-7083 or Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

