Maui plaintiffs reach $4 billion global settlement following wildfire tragedy lawsuits

More than 100 people died in connection with the wildfires.

Hawaii Gov. Josh Green announced a historic $4.037 billion settlement Friday to resolve claims arising from the tragic Aug. 8, 2023, Maui wildfires that left more than 100 people dead, thousands of others displaced and homes and businesses destroyed.

The settlement comes just before the one-year mark of the tragedy. The seven defendants – state of Hawai‘i, County of Maui, Hawaiian Electric, Kamehameha Schools, West Maui Land Co., Hawaiian Telcom and Spectrum/Charter Communications – "undertook significant efforts to find a resolution that addresses the needs and ensures the well-being of plaintiffs, all affected individuals, and their families," according to a press release from Green's office.

The hall of historic Waiola Church in Lahaina and nearby Lahaina Hongwanji Mission are engulfed in flames along Wainee Street on Aug. 8, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Matthew Thayer/The Maui News via AP

The settlement addresses roughly 450 lawsuits filed by individuals, businesses, and insurance companies in both state and federal courts in connection with the fires in Lahaina and Upcountry on the island of Maui.

The settlement agreement remains subject to final documentation and court approval, according to Green's office.

As of now, the governor's office states that the agreement is conditional pending the resolution of insurance company claims that have already been paid for loss and damages, with no additional payments from some defendants. Once a final settlement agreement is signed and approved following judicial and legislative review, payments are expected to start as early as mid-2025.

An aerial image taken on Aug. 10, 2023 shows destroyed homes and buildings burned to the ground in Lahaina in the aftermath of wildfires in western Maui, Hawaii. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

"My priority as Governor was to expedite the agreement and to avoid protracted and painful lawsuits so as many resources as possible would go to those affected by the wildfires as quickly as possible," said Green in a Friday statement. "Settling a matter like this within a year is unprecedented, and it will be good that our people don’t have to wait to rebuild their lives as long as others have in many places that have suffered similar tragedies.”

As the community prepares to mourn those who've been lost one year later, the community is also still in the midst of its rebuilding, with building permits newly being issued, debris removal ongoing and some families still displaced.

The destruction from the wildfires forced Maui local officials and its residents to reckon with a slate of issues that had been plaguing the community.

The impact of tourism, climate change, lack of affordable housing and more became pivotal points in the community's recovery effort.