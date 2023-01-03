Mega Millions starts new year with estimated $785 million jackpot

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

ByMeredith Deliso
January 3, 2023, 12:46 PM

The first Mega Millions game of the new year is among its largest, with an estimated $785 million jackpot ahead of Tuesday night's drawing.

It's the fourth-largest jackpot in the lottery game's 20-plus-year history and the sixth-largest jackpot in U.S. history.

The estimated $785 million prize can be paid with annual checks over 29 years or in a lump cash sum for an estimated $395 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has continued to balloon over the past two-and-a-half months, with 22 drawings since the jackpot was last won on Oct. 14.

PHOTO: A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 30, 2022.
A person holds a Mega Millions lottery ticket in Tempe, Ariz., on Dec. 30, 2022.
Ross D. Franklin/AP

"On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion," Mega Millions said.

The most recent time was in July, when an anonymous ticket owner in Des Plaines, Illinois, won a historic $1.34 billion prize.

The Mega Millions jackpot is the largest since a single ticket in California won a historic $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot on Nov. 8. A winner has yet to be announced.

The odds of winning the Mega Millions' top prize are 1 in 302.6 million.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m. ET.

Related Topics
Lottery

ABC News Live

ABC News Live

24/7 coverage of breaking news and live events