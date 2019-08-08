'Mildly venomous' snake reported missing from Bronx Zoo enclosure

A “mildly venomous” snake has gone missing from its enclosure at New York’s Bronx Zoo. But don't worry, zoo officials said: the shy reptile poses no danger to visitors.

The Bronx Zoo said that a three and a half foot long mangrove snake was missing from its exhibit in JungleWorld at “close of business” on Aug. 6, according to a statement from the zoo.

The zoo said it began notifying visitors entering JungleWorld on Wednesday about the snake and, “out of an abundance of caution,” placed a sign at the exhibit’s entrance.

ABC affiliate WABC reported that the snake was believed to have slipped through the mesh covering of a vent.

The Bronx Zoo said it was “confident” the snake was not a threat.

“Mangrove snakes, though mildly venomous, are not known to be dangerous to people,” the zoo said. “They are shy, timid, secretive in nature and active at night.”

The zoo said it believed the snake was still in the JungleWorld exhibit.