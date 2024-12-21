Military helicopter makes emergency landing on California base: Officials

"Please use caution and expect delays in the area," CHP said.

Flames could be seen where a military helicopter made an emergency landing at Camp Pendleton on Friday, causing police to warn drivers of potential traffic delays along Interstate 5.

Military helicopter makes emergency landing in Oceanside California, Dec. 20, 2024. Oceanside PD

The helicopter landed along the northbound side of the freeway, near the Aliso Creek Rest Area, California Highway Patrol said in a statement.

"Please use caution and expect delays in the area," CHP said in the statement.

Camp Pendleton is the major West Coast base for the Marine Corps, located in San Diego County.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.