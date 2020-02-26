Milwaukee police respond to active shooting near MillerCoors office building
The active shooting situation unfolded near the 4000 block of West State Street.
Police in Milwaukee have responded to an active shooting situation near a MillerCoors building.
Milwaukee police said it was responding to a "critical incident" at the office buildings.
The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.
Additional information was not immediately available.
