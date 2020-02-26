Milwaukee police respond to active shooting near MillerCoors office building The active shooting situation unfolded near the 4000 block of West State Street.

Police respond to active shooting in Milwaukee: ABC News Live

Police in Milwaukee have responded to an active shooting situation near a MillerCoors building.

The incident was unfolding in the area near the area of the 4000 block of West State Street, police said.

A photo shows the scene where a shooting happened near MolsonCoors campus in Milwaukee, Feb. 26, 2020. WISN

Milwaukee police said it was responding to a "critical incident" at the office buildings.

The FBI and ATF have responded to the scene to assist with local law enforcement.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.