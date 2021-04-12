Minnesota police officer fatally shoots driver during traffic stop: Police

A crowd of protesters has gathered as a result of the shooting.

A Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon, police said.

Officers initiated a stop for a traffic violation in the area of the 6300 block of Orchard Ave. shortly before 2 p.m., Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon said in a statement Sunday. There, they determined that the driver of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant.

"At one point as officers were attempting to take the driver into custody, the driver re-entered the vehicle," Gannon said. "One officer discharged their firearm, striking the driver."

He said the vehicle traveled several blocks before crashing into another vehicle. The passengers in the other car were not injured.

Officers and medical personnel "attempted life saving measures" on the driver, Gannon said, "but the person died at the scene."

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office will release the person's name following a preliminary autopsy and family notification.

Gannon said the officers wore body cameras, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal apprehension is now investigating the incident.

A female passenger who was also in the vehicle with the person shot sustained non-life threatening injuries during the crash, Gannon said. She was transported to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale.

Brooklyn Center is about 10 miles north of Minneapolis.

Moments after the shooting, crowds of protesters gathered at the scene holding Black Lives Matter signs.

"The officer shooting in Brooklyn Center today is tragic," Brooklyn Center Mayor Mike Elliot tweeted Sunday night. "We are asking the protesters to continue to be peaceful and that peaceful protesters are not dealt with with force."

No other details were immediately available.