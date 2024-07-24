70-year-old man found safe nearly week after going missing on off-road trail

A 70-year-old man has been found safe nearly a week after going missing while on an off-road trail in California, authorities said Wednesday.

Warren Elliott got lost after walking away from his group while on the Rubicon Trail in Placer County Friday afternoon, according to the Placer County Sheriff's Office. He was a passenger in his son's Jeep and was with a group doing trail rehab ahead of an upcoming Jeep jamboree, the sheriff's office said.

Following a dayslong search in tough terrain, Elliott was found "safe and uninjured" Wednesday morning at Hell Hole Reservoir, the sheriff's office said.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office released this photo of Warren Elliott, taken on the day he went missing on July 19, 2024. Placer County Sheriff's Office

Elise Soviar, a spokesperson for the Placer County Sheriff's Office, said Elliott was airlifted out of the area by helicopter. The remote region, located west of Lake Tahoe, is accessible by road, though a helicopter was the quickest way to evacuate him, she said.

It was not immediately clear how far Elliott traveled after getting lost on the trail and who found him, she said.

"This is a tremendous relief for Mr. Elliott's family and friends," the sheriff's office said in a social media post. "A heartfelt thank you to all the search and rescue teams who tirelessly assisted from across the state."

The sheriff's office said they were also "immensely grateful to Jeepers Jamboree," who provided food, drinks and a place to camp overnight amid the search.

Searchers from multiple agencies and organizations are involved in the search, which also used drones and dog teams, according to the sheriff's office.

The Rubicon Trail is an approximately 22-mile-long route near Lake Tahoe that features a popular off-highway vehicle trail.