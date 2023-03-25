'Leveled': Responders, residents describe horror of Mississippi tornado destruction

As a deadly tornado barrelled toward Winona, Mississippi, late on Friday, one local family scrambled for safety inside their home.

"Obviously it was coming right behind us because as soon as we got in there, we heard a big boom and didn't hear anything else for a little while," a local man told ABC News affiliate WTVA.

He added, "So we walked out and then just came out to about 10 trees down in our yard."

Residents of Winona, Mississippi, take stock of the March 24, 2023, tornado damage in a still from a video shot by ABC News affiliate WTVA. WTVA

The strong and deadly tornado cut eastward across the state late Friday, destroying homes and ruining infrastructure as it travelled. It touched down in cities 100 miles apart within about an hour. The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said at least 23 people were dead. Four others were reported missing, the agency said.

First responders on Saturday morning were searching through the destruction. The United Cajun Navy President Todd Terrell said the town of "Rolling Fork is leveled; it's pretty much devastated."

Yazoo County Coroner Ricky Shivers, who is leading the response team of six corners in Rolling Fork, told ABC News that he is anticipating a "really severe" death toll.

"As big as I understand as it was, and the path of destruction that there is, it's going to be catastrophic," he said when asked about how the tornado compares to past storms.

Damage is seen in Amory, Mississippi, in the aftermath of a March 23, 2023, tornado in a still from a video shot by WTVA. WTVA

When asked about the damage to the town, his response was two words: "completely devastated." He said his team of six corners "will be prepared to get in high gear at daylight."

The strength of the tornado, as well as its path which he said "came right through the center of Rolling Fork" created a devastating result.