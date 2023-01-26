Monterey Park shooting suspect had no known connection to victims, police say

The suspect involved in the Monterey Park shooting had no known connection to any of the victims that were killed in the shooting, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police also confirmed that a total of three firearms registered to the suspect were recovered by detectives -- along with a motorcycle that belonged to the suspect that authorities believe was a possible alternate getaway vehicle.

“As of today, based on interviews, investigators have not been able to establish a connection between the suspect and any of the victims,” Sheriff Robert Luna said in a statement following a press conference held on Wednesday evening. “The suspect was not married and was not romantically tied to any of the victims. According to witness accounts, the suspect has not frequented the location in the last five years.”