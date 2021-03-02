Multiple fatalities in California crash: Highway patrol

The number of fatalities was not immediately clear.

Multiple people have died in a two-vehicle crash in Southern California Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol told ABC News.

One vehicle involved is a big rig, officials said.

The crash is in Imperial, which is about 100 miles east of San Diego and about 15 miles from the Mexico border.

