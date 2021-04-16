Multiple people shot at Indianapolis FedEx facility: Police

Police said they believe the alleged shooter is no longer alive.

There are multiple gunshot victims following a shooting Thursday night at a FedEx facility in Indianapolis, according to local authorities.

When officers arrived to the scene, it was an active shooter situation, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officer Genae Cook said during a media briefing just after midnight. Authorities said there is no active threat now.

Police said the alleged shooter "has taken his own life."

It is unclear how many people have been shot at this time or their conditions, but multiple victims have been transported to various hospitals in the area, Cook said.

“We are aware of the tragic shooting at our FedEx Ground facility near the Indianapolis airport. Safety is our top priority, and our thoughts are with all those who are affected," FedEx said in a statement early Thursday morning. "We are working to gather more information and are cooperating with investigating authorities.”

