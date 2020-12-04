Multiple US Marshals injured in Bronx shootout, 1 suspect killed One suspect was shot at the scene, another was taken to the hospital.

Multiple U.S. Marshals were injured in a shootout with a suspect in the Wakefield section of the Bronx, New York, Friday morning.

Shots were fired on Ely Avenue at around 5:30 a.m.

The Marshals were rushed to Jacobi Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect, Andre Sterling, was shot and killed at the scene, law enforcement officials told ABC News.

He was wanted for shooting a state trooper in Massachusetts on Nov. 20, according to police, and was facing charges of armed assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm, assault and battery with a firearm, larceny of a motor vehicle and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. He also had two additional Massachusetts warrants for charges including identity fraud, A&B on a police officer, fail to stop for police and others. He was also wanted in Wyoming for narcotics charges.

A second suspect involved in the shootout was taken to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story.