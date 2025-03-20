NASA releases high-definition images of a sunset on the moon

The Blue Ghost lander captured the shots before going silent.

This handout photograph taken by Firefly Aerospace, March 16, 2025, and released on March 18, shows the lunar surface and the setting sun with Earth and Venus on the horizon, during the lunar mission of Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander.

A space robot said "good night" to the moon as it completed its two-week mission, capturing the first high-definition images of a lunar sunset before it fell silent.

The Firefly Aerospace’s Blue Ghost lunar lander arrived on the moon on March 2 to deliver a suite of science and technology instruments, according to NASA.

This handout photograph taken and released by Firefly Aerospace, March 14, 2025, shows a total lunar eclipse from the Moon's surface captured by Firefly's Blue Ghost Mission 1 lunar lander. Firefly Aerospace/AFP via Getty

On Sunday, after more than 14 days on the moon -- the equivalent of one lunar day -- the Blue Ghost captured stunning images of the sunset before shutting down.

The robot took images every 10 minutes during the sunset, for a total of five hours.

This handout photograph taken by Firefly Aerospace, March 16, 2025, and released on March 18, shows the lunar surface and the setting sun during the lunar mission of Firefly's Blue Ghost lunar lander. Firefly Aerospace/AFP via Getty

The images show the bright light of the sun beginning to disappear beneath the moon's rocky horizon.

The Blue Ghost captured other first-of-its-kind images throughout its mission, including high-definition footage of a landing on the moon and images of the lunar eclipse on March 14.

The robot collected collected nearly 9,000 images and 10 gigabytes of data throughout its time on the moon.

The images will help researchers better understand how the lander’s engine plumes impact the lunar soil, according to NASA.

NASA will attempt to reactivate the lander in April, The Associated Press reported.