National Guard to be deployed in New York City subway in crime crackdown: Governor

New York National Guard troops and New York State Police troopers will be deployed into the subway system to help riders feel safe after a spike in transit crime, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Wednesday.

The new deployment is in addition to the 1,000 New York City police officers who were ordered to patrol subway lines and do security checks on bags in the nation's largest transit system last month following an attack on a conductor and other high-profile crimes.

Hochul announced the deployment of National Guard troops as part of a five-point plan to protect subway riders.

People wait to board a B line subway train at the Columbus Circle - 59th Street station on February 26, 2024, in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

"Since taking office, I have been laser-focused on driving down subway crime and protecting New Yorkers," Hochul said. "My five-point plan will rid our subways of violent offenders and protect all commuters and transit workers. I am sending a message to all New Yorkers: I will not stop working to keep you safe and restore your peace of mind whenever you walk through those turnstiles."

Hochul said she is directing the New York National Guard to make 750 members, who are currently part of the Joint Task Force Empire Shield, available to help police crime in the subways.

Transit crime fell in February by more than 15% compared to a year ago, but subway crime in January was up 45% because of grand larcenies.

NYPD Transit Chief Michael Kemper said the number of arrests in the subway system rose 45% this year. More than 3,000 arrests were made in the subway system in the first two months of the year, many of them repeat offenders, Kemper said.

As an example of the recidivism problem, Kemper pointed to a 23-year-old woman released by a judge last week after she was charged with attacking a cellist playing in the subway. Amira Hunter was arrested again Tuesday, this time for stealing a $235 Moncler baseball cap at Nordstrom.