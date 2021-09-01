Navy helicopter crashes off San Diego coast

The helicopter had taken off from the USS Abraham Lincoln.

A U.S. Navy helicopter crashed Tuesday afternoon off the coast of San Diego.

"An MH-60S helicopter embarked aboard USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) crashed into the sea while conducting routine flight operations approximately 60 nautical miles off the coast of San Diego at 4:30 p.m. PST, Aug. 31," the Navy's 3rd Fleet said in a statement.

It is unclear how many people were on board and whether there were any casualties.

The Coast Guard and Navy were conducting search and rescue operations by sea and air.

The accident comes just 12 days after Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt took over command of the Abraham Lincoln.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.