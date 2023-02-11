The coaching staff have been placed on paid leave amid an investigation.

The New Mexico State University's men's basketball program has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation into "potential violations of school policy," the school announced Friday.

School personnel were "recently informed of new allegations" involving the potential violations, the Las Cruces university said in a statement, which did not elaborate on the policy in question.

In this July 21, 2020, file photo, a New Mexico State player shoots a three at a pre-season practice for the NMSU men's basketball team in Las Cruces, N.M. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News, Las Cruces Sun-News via USA Today Network, FILE

A game scheduled Saturday against California Baptist will not be played, and the men's basketball coaching staff has been placed on paid administrative leave amid the investigation into the allegations, the school said.

The New Mexico State University Board of Regents said in a statement that it "supports the action taken by the university leaders and is confident a full and thorough investigation will be conducted." The board noted it was informed of the suspension Friday evening.

The team competes in the Western Athletic Conference. In a statement to ESPN, the NCAA Division I conference said it is "continuing to monitor the situation at New Mexico State and at this time has no additional comment."

In this Oct. 29, 2019, file photo, the NMSU men's basketball team practices at the Pan American Center in Las Cruces, N.M. Nathan J Fish/Sun-News, Las Cruces Sun-News via USA Today Network, FILE

The allegations are unrelated to a fatal shooting involving one of the men's basketball team players that occurred in Albuquerque late last year, the school said.

On Nov. 19, forward Mike Peake was allegedly involved in a pre-dawn shootout on the University of New Mexico's campus while in town for a game against the school, New Mexico State University officials said.

Brandon Travis, 19, and three other University of New Mexico students allegedly lured Peake to the campus to assault him, New Mexico State Police said.

Travis allegedly confronted and shot Peake, 21, who returned gunfire, police said. Travis was pronounced dead at the scene, and Peake was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A 17-year-old was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and conspiracy in connection to the shooting, and no additional arrests have been announced. The incident remains under investigation by state police.

That weekend's Albuquerque game and a Dec. 3 rematch in Las Cruces were canceled, and Peake was suspended from the team.

In December, New Mexico State University announced it will launch an independent investigation into the events and university response involving the shooting.