Nor'easter heads out as late-season storm targets West Coast

May 14, 2019, 6:20 AM ET
PHOTO: Pedestrians are seen walking outside of Citi Field after a game between the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins was postponed due to rain, May 12, 2019, in the Queens borough of New York.PlayJim Mcisaac/Getty Images
WATCH News headlines today: May 13, 2019

The storm system that delivered rain and cold throughout the Northeast and Carolinas this morning is heading into northern New England.

Interested in Weather?

Add Weather as an interest to stay up to date on the latest Weather news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
Weather
Add Interest

One tornado was confirmed east of Raleigh, with larger-than-golf-ball-sized hail also reported in North Carolina.

Commuters in northern New York, western Massachusetts and parts of Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine are waking up to wet, slushy weather today.

Higher elevations in the mountains of New Hampshire and Maine could see more than a foot of snow. A winter weather advisory has been issued.

PHOTO: Many in the Northeast are waking up to cold, soggy conditions this morning. ABC News
Many in the Northeast are waking up to cold, soggy conditions this morning.

Later this evening, in the Nor'easter's wake as it pulls away from the coast, New Jersey to Maine will see chilly rain showers.

The rest of the week should be drier and warmer.

PHOTO: Cold showers are in the forecast tonight for much of New England. ABC News
Cold showers are in the forecast tonight for much of New England.

A late-season storm is targeting the West Coast, with heavy rain, mountain snow and gusty winds expected.

Rain in the Northwest could hit before the rest of this strong system, which should make its presence felt by tomorrow afternoon or evening. The strongest rains are expected Wednesday night into Thursday -- some parts of northern and central California could see more than 2 inches, as sections of the Sierra Nevada may see more than a foot of snow.

PHOTO: The new storm is expected to hit the West Coast Wednesday evening. ABC News
The new storm is expected to hit the West Coast Wednesday evening.

The storm system should cross the Rockies on Thursday, with afternoon or evening snow predicted, before heading toward the Plains and Midwest on Friday. Heavy rain, strong to severe thunderstorms and possible flooding are in the forecast.

PHOTO: The new storm likely will move toward the Upper Midwest later in the week. ABC News
The new storm likely will move toward the Upper Midwest later in the week.
Comments