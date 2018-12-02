NYPD finds couple who lost diamond ring in sidewalk grate

The international manhunt for a couple that got engaged in New York City -- only to lose their diamond ring moments after the public proposal when it fell down a sidewalk grate in Times Square -- has come to an end.

The New York Police Department confirmed on Sunday that it had found the hapless duo.

"The couple have left the United States. We are making arrangements for them to get the ring back," NYPD Sergeant Jessica McRorie told ABC News.

"We would like to thank everyone who shared this story!" the NYPD wrote on . "The (now) happy couple is back in their home country, but thanks to your retweets they heard we were looking for them! We’re making arrangements to get them their ring back. Congratulations!"

Even NYPD Commissioner James O'Neill chimed in.

"Found ‘em! Well done Twitterverse. The relieved couple is back in their home country now, but @NYPDnews will be sure to get the ring to them quickly ... and safely."

The police tweeted a photo of the happy couple on Sunday, appearing to thank the police.

"Thank you, Twitter. Case closed! Love, John, Daniella, and the NYPD."

After finding their engagement ring, the police had been searching for the couple over the weekend. Authorities tweeted surveillance video of the couple on Saturday, which shows the couple crouching on the ground and looking through a grate in the sidewalk.

They also posted a photo of the ring itself.

“WANTED for dropping his fiancée’s ring in @TimesSquareNYC!” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “She said Yes - but he was so excited that he dropped the ring in a grate. Our @NYPDSpecialops officers rescued it & would like to return it to the happy couple. Help us find them?”

"Here’s a photo of the ring our officers recovered (and cleaned!),” the NYPD wrote on Twitter. “Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM @NYPDTips if you know the happy couple so we can return it to them!"