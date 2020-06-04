3 former officers charged in George Floyd's death to make 1st court appearance The three officers are charged with aiding and abetting murder.

Protesters explain why they march, in their own words

Protesters explain why they march, in their own words Darnella Frazier via Storyful

Three of the four former officers involved in George Floyd's death are scheduled to make their first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Kiernan Lane, Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were all charged with second-degree aiding and abetting felony murder and second-degree aiding and abetting manslaughter in the death of the 46-year-old man. Former officer Derek Chauvin was arrested last week and initially charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, but those charges were upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday. He is currently in jail on a $500,000 bond.

Ex-Minneapolis Police officers from left, Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Kiernan Lane. Hennepin County Jail/AFP via Getty Images

The former cops arrested Floyd outside a convenience store on Memorial Day, which was captured on several cameras.

Chauvin placed his knee on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes as Floyd said "I can't breathe," before he was killed, according to the criminal complaint.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in an image from the video during arrest of George Floyd, May 25, 2020, in Minneapolis. Darnella Frazier via AFP/Getty Images

Lane allegedly held Floyd's legs down while Kueng allegedly held Floyd's back as Chauvin placed his knee, the criminal complaint said. Thao allegedly watched the entire incident with his hands in his pockets, according to the complaint.