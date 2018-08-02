Ohio Air Force Base on lock-down after reports of active shooter

Aug 2, 2018, 2:36 PM ET
Authorities issued a shelter-in-place order at a Wright-Patterson Air Force Base near Dayton, Ohio, Thursday afternoon after getting reports of an active shooter at the base's hospital.

The alert was issued on Twitter at 12:40 p.m. and security personnel were investigating the reports.

