Oklahoma National Guard teaming up with troopers to help stranded drivers

Thousands of residents are without power as the harsh weather continues.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma National Guard are working together to help drivers who find themselves stranded in the snow.

The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety requested the Oklahoma National Guard provide Stranded Motorist Assistance Recovery Teams (SMART) beginning Wednesday and lasting through Friday. The National Guard will be providing four teams to assist OHP.

Some cities have seen several inches of snowfall so far. Western Oklahoma is also under a winter weather advisory, and the winter storm warning remains for central and eastern Oklahoma.

The four teams will be in the vicinity of Claremore, Miami, Durant and McAlester. The groups have personnel and equipment that can traverse hazardous road conditions, provide recovery of stranded drivers and transport drivers to safety and shelter.

In a Facebook post, the Oklahoma National Guard said, "Our Guardsmen who are out supporting the Oklahoma Highway Patrol rescue stranded motorists are bundled up tight but you can help keep them inside and warm by staying off the roads. Stay home if you can, drive slow and safe if you can't."

Amid the winter weather, approximately 8,000 customers are without power. Oklahoma Gas and Electric encourages Oklahomans to remain safe during this time.