Paralympic star cheers on toddler's first steps with prosthetic leg

Paralympic medalist Blake Leeper made sure that one toddler’s first steps with a prosthetic leg wouldn’t be taken alone.

Leeper was at Scott Sabolich Prosthetics in Oklahoma City on Dec. 11, being fitted for his own prosthetics, when he found out that 2-year-old KJ Dyer was down the hall and getting ready to walk for the first time in his new prosthesis.

Leeper wanted to show KJ support and that he’s not on his journey alone.

“I got my legs on now! I am ready! I’m ready for you!” Leeper said in the video. “You’re doing great! You’re doing awesome! Look … mine look like yours!”

Two weeks since the video was filmed, KJ is at home now getting used to his new legs. KJ’s mom told “World News Tonight” that meeting Leeper was inspirational.

“It was just an amazing experience for us as parents and for getting to see somebody to inspire him, and actually, it helps encourage him at home,” said mother Chelsea Dyer.

Leeper shared a video message on Dec. 12 to KJ to keep him motivated: “Keep fighting buddy… the next time I see you, we’re going to race. You better be ready!”

KJ’s mother said the motivation worked and that the little boy is determined to win that race.

“He’s doing great and he only has to have the walker the first day,” she said. “Ever since we’ve been home he’s been a very determined boy.”