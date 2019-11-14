Parents, students 'shaking and crying' after California school shooting

Lisa Eichensehr said she always hated the "new normal" of school shooting drills at her son's high school in Southern California.

"But I see why now," she told ABC Los Angeles station KABC.

Eichensehr's son Adam is a sophomore at Saugus High School, where a shooting took place Thursday and left at least one person dead and multiple others injured, according to the Los Angeles Police Department and a local hospital.

The suspect has been taken into custody, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Eichensehr was one of many in the community who were left terrified and shocked after the school shooting.

"We're horrified. This is a great community. It's too close to home," she said.

Jeff Sharp, another parent, said his daughter texted him to say she was hiding in the library before he saw her walk safely out of the school.

"It was surreal. It really is. You know she's safe or, at least you hope she's safe, 'cause she's locked down in the library," he told reporters at the scene.

Sharp hadn't yet been able to approach his daughter but said he just wants to "grab her and hug her."

One student, Brooklyn Moreno, said after hearing gunshots she "ran right out of school as fast as I could."

Moreno said so many other students were rushing out that people began to fall in front of one another.

"There was girls falling in front of me," Moreno said. "I was trying to help them up and then I just kept running because I didn't want to get hurt either."

She said she has been "shaking and crying a lot. I'm an emotional wreck right now."

Some students said they didn't feel entirely prepared for a shooting despite having had drills at the school -- especially because the shooting happened before the school day and classes began.

"The drills that we do are during classrooms, and you know like during class," Lauren Former, a senior, told KABC.

A sophomore named Hannah echoed the point, saying drills happen when students and teachers are "calm."

"But the thing is that when that happens, it will take a while for us to get calm," Hannah said. "We need to be trained when we're more terrified to get out of the school because you don't think."