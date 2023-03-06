Passenger allegedly tries to stab flight attendant, open emergency door

The incident took place during a Sunday flight from Los Angeles to Boston.

A United Airlines passenger was arrested after he allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door while aboard the plane and then allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Massachusetts.

Francisco Severo Torres, 33, allegedly tried to stab a flight attendant in the neck with a broken metal spoon, federal prosecutors said. Fellow passengers tackled him and the flight crew helped restrain him, prosecutors said.

Torres was charged with one count of interference and attempted interference with flight crew members and attendants using a dangerous weapon, prosecutors said. Torres made an initial appearance in court Monday and was detained. He’s set to return to court on Thursday.

