4 people found dead after reports of explosion, fires at Nebraska homes

A criminal investigation is underway in the small town of Laurel, Nebraska.

Foul play is suspected after four people were found dead at multiple homes in a small Nebraska town Thursday morning following reports of an explosion and fire, authorities said.

A suspect in the case is at large, Nebraska State Patrol Superintendent Col. John Bolduc said during a press briefing Thursday afternoon.

Bolduc said state and local authorities are "investigating multiple crime scenes" in Laurel, in northeastern Nebraska.

Authorities first responded to a home shortly after 3 a.m. after a 911 caller reported an explosion at the residence, Bolduc said. Once inside, responding officers and deputies found one person dead, he said.

While at the first home, a fire was reported at a second home three blocks away, Bolduc said. Three people were found dead inside that home, he said.

