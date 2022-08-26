5 people sent to hospital after Six Flags roller coaster ride: Officials

The park reported that several passengers experienced back pain after the ride.

At least five people were injured on a ride at a Six Flags Great Adventure theme park on Thursday, officials from the park said.

According to a statement from the park, several of the passengers on the El Toro ride at the Jackson, New Jersey, park reported back pain. Five of those passengers were taken to a local medical facility for evaluation, according to a spokesperson from Six Flags Great Adventure.

Park officials said the ride is currently closed for inspection, as of Thursday night.

First responders at the scene of an incident on the El Toro wooden roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Township, N.J., Aug. 25, 2022. WPVI

The Department of Community Affairs said Six Flags alerted them of the incident Thursday evening through their amusement ride incident hotline number, according to ABC Philadelphia affiliate, WVPI.

Six Flags reported witnesses hearing a loud bang and seeing jolting from the El Toro roller coaster as it was in operation, the DCA told WVPI. Multiple injuries were reported.

According to the DCA, Six Flags said 14 people were treated at the scene. Five of those treated required transport to the hospital, WVPI reported.

According to WVPI, one passenger suffered a neck injury, two reported back injuries and two others were treated for mouth and tongue injuries.

El Toro is one of the tallest wooden roller coasters in the world with a maximum speed of 70 mph, according to the park.

State officials fined the amusement park last summer when the El Toro partially derailed, according to WVPI.