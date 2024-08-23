Several people killed in Germany after knife attack at music festival: Police

No arrests have been made, the authorities said.

Police in Germany are on the hunt for a suspect who allegedly killed and wounded several people at a music festival Friday night in Solingen, investigators said.

The "Festival of Diversity" was being held throughout the weekend to celebrate Solingen's 650th anniversary, according to the festival's organizers.

Police and deployed near the scene where people were killed and injured in an attack at a festival in Solingen, Germany, Aug. 23, 2024, the German dpa news agency reported. Gianni Gattus/DPA via AP

Tim Kurzbach, Solingen's mayor, posted a message on Facebook stating the town was in shock, fright and great sadness.

"We all wanted to celebrate our city anniversary together and now we have to mourn the dead and injured. Breaks my heart that there was an assassination attack on our town. Tears in my eyes when I think of those we have lost. I pray for all those who are still fighting for their lives," he said in a post written in German.

"Also to all the people who had to witness this, my great sympathies must have been terrible pictures. I thank all the emergency and security forces for their service. I ask that if you believe pray with me and if you don't then hope with me," he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.