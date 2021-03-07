1 person missing, 4 rescued after boat slams into drawbridge near New Orleans

A search was ongoing Sunday for a person missing in the waters of Lake Pontchartrain near New Orleans after a boat with five people aboard slammed into a highway drawbridge, authorities said.

The crash occurred about 7 p.m. on Saturday when the boat, described by U.S. Coast Guard officials as a "pleasure craft," hit the Highway 11 drawbridge on the northeast side of the lake.

The Coast Guard said one passenger was ejected from the boat and remained missing on Sunday.

Officials said the Coast Guard station in New Orleans deployed a 29-foot rescue boat and a helicopter crew to assist in the search for the missing boater.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Department and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries have also joined the search.

Coast Guard officials said the other four occupants of the boat were taken to University Medical Center, New Orleans, including two who were flown there by helicopter, according to the St. Tammany Fire Protection.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.