About 20 ballots damaged after USPS mailbox lit on fire in Phoenix: Police

About 20 ballots were damaged after a United States Post Office collection mailbox was lit on fire in Phoenix, police said.

An unknown individual lit a fire inside a drive-up collection mailbox at a USPS station early Thursday morning, according to the Phoenix Police Department, which said it responded to the scene at 1:20 a.m.

The Phoenix Fire Department was able to open the mailbox and extinguish the fire, police said.

"Approximately 20 electoral ballots were damaged, along with additional miscellaneous mail," Phoenix police spokesperson Capt. Rob McDade said in a statement. "The Postal Inspector took possession of the damaged ballots and mail."

USPS mailboxes Tada Images - stock.adobe.com

The Phoenix Fire Investigations Task Force -- which includes police detectives and fire investigators -- is working with U.S. Postal Inspectors on the investigation, police said.

Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer said in a statement Thursday that officials are "waiting for details from law enforcement" regarding the incident.

Voters who used that mailbox in the last 36 hours can check the status of their ballots here, with an update on successful delivery usually reflected within 72 hours, he said.

The last day for registered voters to request an early ballot for the election in the battleground state is Friday.

"If a voter believes they were impacted by this incident they can learn more about how to make that request at Request.Maricopa.Vote," Richer said.