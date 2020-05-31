Photos: How protests erupted across the country after the death of George Floyd The protests against police brutality and racism saw violence in many cities.

Protests rage across nation in reaction to George Floyd's death: part 2 Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP

Protests have broken out across the United States in the days since the death of George Floyd, a black man who was killed while in police custody.

On Monday, Floyd was apprehended by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. One officer, identified as Derek Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee onto Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly stated that he couldn't breath.

Since Tuesday night, people have been showing up to demonstrate in Minneapolis, calling for justice against the officers involved in the apprehension, and in particular for the officers involved in the incident to be arrested and charged with murder. Those four officers were fired early in the week.

A protester carries the carries a U.S. flag upside, a sign of distress, next to a burning building Thursday, May 28, 2020, in Minneapolis. Protests over the death of George Floyd, a black man who died in police custody Monday, broke out in Minneapolis for a third straight night. Julio Cortez/AP

On Friday, Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter, the Hennepin County Attorney Michael Freeman announced.

Many demonstrators celebrated the development, but mourning for Floyd, as well as other unarmed black people killed in recent months, continued across the country. Floyd's niece, Gabrielle Thompson, was present for demonstrations in Houston, where Floyd spent most of his life.

George Floyd's niece Gabrielle Thompson, center, cries as she hugs another woman during a "Justice for George Floyd" event in Houston, May 30, 2020. Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

The charges against Chauvin did not quell protests around the country, however. The National Guard had been activated in Minnesota on Thursday, and many other states followed suit into the weekend.

A man confronts a National Guard member as they guard the area in the aftermath of a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, May 29, 2020. Carlos Barria/Reuters

For many, the demonstrations were about more than Floyd himself. In general, protesters called for an end to police brutality, especially against black people, as well as an end to racism.

In Chicago, like in many cities, the mayor announced a curfew on Saturday night.

Protesters clash with police in Chicago, May 30, 2020, during a protest against the death of George Floyd. Jim Vondruska/Zuma Press

In cities across the country, police in riot gear clashed with protesters. In some locations, looting and property destruction broke out, although in many cases it was unclear who started those actions or how they started.

States of emergency, curfews and National Guard activation have been made by officials in many states.

Police officers confront protesters during a demonstration demanding justice for George Floyd, May 30, 2020, on Sixth Street in Pittsburgh. Michael M. Santiago/Post-Gazette via AP

Protests also emerged outside of the White House, where President Donald Trump's tweets about the protests have been controversial as he has been accused of promoting strict police and military response, including one posting flagged by Twitter, which used a phrase from a dark page of American history, for "glorifying violence."

Security forces hold a perimeter near the White House as protests against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, take place in front of the White House, in Washington, D.C., May 30, 2020. Yuri Gripas/Reuters

While many businesses were damaged, demonstrators also turned their attention to police equipment. In New York City, an estimated 1,500 people demonstrated in Brooklyn on Saturday night, and several police cars were set on fire.

A NYPD police car is set on fire as protesters clash with police during a march against the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd, in Brooklyn, New York, May 30, 2020. Jeenah Moon/Reuters

Across the country, many people were arrested in the course of the protests. In total, almost 1,700 people were arrested across 22 cities in three days.

Police detain protesters in New York during nationwide demonstations over the death of George Floyd, May 30, 2020. Wong Maye-e/Wong Maye-E/AP

By Sunday morning, cities across the nation were left reeling, facing property damage, looting and graffiti.

Spray paint that reads "Do Black Vets Count?" is seen World War II Memorial on the National Mall in Washington, May 31, 2020, the morning after protests over the death of George Floyd. Floyd died after being restrained by Minneapolis police officers on Memorial Day. Carolyn Kaster/AP

But emotional scars are present as the smoke clears -- in some cases literally, as many fires were lit -- as racism remains a major issue in the U.S. and beyond. Cities are preparing for more demonstrations into the new week, as people continue calls to be heard.