Men use ropes to pull away the debris of houses in order to look for bodies, after the Galveston Hurricane of 1900. The Category 4 storm with winds in excess of 130mph and a storm surge of over 15 feet, was the deadliest in U.S. History, killing at least 8,000. Library of Congress/Corbis/VCG via Getty Images

Homes in Cameron, Louisiana, lie in ruins in the wake of Hurricane Audrey, July 1, 1957. As far at 25 miles inland were inundated with storm surge of 8 to 12 feet, and leaving 390 dead. Beaumont Enterprise/AP Photo

U.S. Highway 90 at Biloxi went under several feet of water as powerful Hurricane Betsy slammed into the mainland, Sept. 10, 1965. At left in the background, a National Guard truck makes its way through the water. The Industrial Canal was breeched, causing $1.2 billion in damage. Congress ordered the Army Corps of Engineers to build a flood-protection system for New Orleans, which later collapsed during Hurricane Katrina. AP Photo

Father William Pittman, left, conducts an outdoor Mass outside the ruins of St. Thomas Catholic Church at Long Beach, Mississippi, Aug. 24, 1969, just one week after Hurricane Camille took a heavy toll on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Estimates of wind speed were 200 mph, but actual maximum sustained winds are unavailable because all the wind-recording instruments were destroyed during the storm. Storm tides reached 24.6 feet and up to 31 inches of rain was recorded. The combined forces of wind, tide and flooding caused 256 deaths. Jack Thornell/AP Photo

Pennsylvania Gov. Milton Shapp, front right, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, surveys the damage. He and his wife Muriel evacuated earlier from the governor's mansion after Hurricane Agnes flooded the area, June 23, 1972. The storm made landfall in Florida, weakened and then returned to New York, to cause more damage with heavy rain causing 122 deaths and $2.1 billion in damage. Patriot News/AP Photo

Kitty Hicks salvages a few items from her home in Hemby Bridge, Nort Carolina, Sept. 29, 1989. The house was destroyed by a tree during Hurricane Hugo. The Category 4 hurricane made landfall just north of Charleston, S.C., with winds of 120 mph, causing $7 billion in damage. Davie Hinshaw/Charlotte Observer/AP Photo

Homes were reduced to piles of rubble following Hurricane Andrew in 1992. Wind-recording instruments were destroyed in the peak areas, and others recorded gust of up to 177 mph, making it one of the most intense and destructive hurricanes on record. It also produced a killer tornado in southeastern Louisiana. Damage done was estimated at $26.5 billion with 23 lives lost. Steve Starr/Corbis, via Getty Images

Charles Summers, resident of Oak Island in the coast of North Carolina near Wilmington, walks next to a house that was destroyed by strong winds and the rising surf produced when Hurricane Floyd touched down a few miles north in the early hours of Sept. 16, 1999. Floyd produced as much as 19 inches of rain, coming just two weeks after another tropical storm had saturated the land. Severe flooding caused 50 deaths and $3 billion to $6 billion in damages. Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

The surf pounds a mobile home park sitting on the Indian River at Jensen Beach, Florida, as Hurricane Frances moves through the area, Sept. 4, 2004. Though only a Category 2 storm when it made landfall near Stuart, Florida, Frances produced heavy rainfall, storm surge and flooding and spawned an outbreak of over 100 tornadoes, with estimated damage at $8.9 billion. J. Albert Diaz/Miami Herald, via AP Photo

An aerial view of wrecked homes in Punta Gorda, Florida, after Hurricane Charley battered the town with 145 mph winds, Aug. 13, 2004. What started as a tropical wave, grew into a hurricane with strengthened into a Category 4 before striking the coast of southwest Florida, moving out to the Atlantic and then hitting South Carolina twice. Violent winds devastated Punta Gorda and neighboring Port Charlotte causing $15 billion in damage. John Roca/NY Daily News Archive via Getty Images

Water spills over a levee along the Inner Harbor Navigational Canal in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Aug. 30, 2005 in New Orleans. Storm surge flooding of 25 to 28 feet above normal in Mississippi and 10 to 20 feet in Louisiana breached the levees and inundated New Orleans, causing 1,200 deaths and catastrophic damage of over $75 billion. Vincent Laforet-Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Evelyn Turner cries alongside the body of her longtime companion, Xavier Bowie, after he died in New Orleans, Aug. 30, 2005. Bowie and Turner had decided to ride out Hurricane Katrina when they could not find a way to leave the city. Eric Gay/Associated Press

A road collapsed following Hurricane Ike, Sept. 15, 2008, in Galveston, Texas. The storm produced tropical-storm-force winds extending 275 miles and made landfall as a Category 2 hurricane in Texas and then continued to wreak havoc all the way to Canada. In Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas, 20 people died and 34 were declared missing. In Ohio, the storm was directly or indirectly responsible for another 28 deaths. Scott Olson/Getty Images

Homes in the Rockaway neighborhood were damaged during Hurricane Sandy, Oct. 31, 2012, in the Queens borough of New York. The tropical cyclone merged with another system creating an extra-tropical cyclone, thus dubbed "Superstorm Sandy" with intense winds stretching over 900 miles, creating a wave of 32.5 feet in New York Harbor. The storm was responsible for 72 deaths and $65 billion in damage. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

A roller coaster sits in the Atlantic Ocean after the Fun Town pier it sat on was destroyed by Superstorm Sandy, Nov. 1, 2012, in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Branches litter an alley as a result of Hurricane Irene, Aug. 28, 2011, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The Category 1 hurricane struck the Outer Banks in North Carolina first, weakened, struck New Jersey and then Brooklyn in New York City, before its final strike in Vermont. Widespread destruction of $15.6 billion and at least 56 deaths were left in its wake. Brendan Hoffman/Getty Images

Rescue boats fill a flooded street as people are evacuated from rising water after Hurricane Harvey, Aug. 28, 2017, in Houston. Making landfall in Texas on Aug. 25, Harvey was the first major hurricane to hit the continental U.S. since 2005. While it was downgraded to a Tropical Storm within hours, it brought over 51-inches of rain, estimated at more than 20 trillion gallons of water, across Texas and Louisiana. It was the biggest rainfall total from a single storm to hit the continental U.S. Texas officials said that more than 185,000 homes were damaged or destroyed. David J. Phillip/AP

Floodwaters from Hurricane Irma recede, Sept. 13, 2017, in Middleburg, Fla. A Category 4 hurricane, Irma became the first hurricane to make touch land in Florida since 2004. Due to the amount of damage caused, more than 585 shelters were opened throughout Florida with a total population of more than 200,000 people. The storm was responsible for at least 17 deaths in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Sean Rayford/Getty Images