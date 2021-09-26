Police investigate 'suspicious' death of mother and child at Padres stadium in San Diego

A woman and her 2-year-old son died Saturday afternoon after falling from the stands at Petco Park before the Padres game, investigators said.

The 40-year-old woman and her toddler were at a dining and concession area on the concourse level of the San Diego, California, stadium when, for an unknown reason, they fell three floors down and hit the sidewalk, the Padres said in a statement Sunday.

First responders rushed to the stadium but weren't able to save the mother and son, according to the team.

Investigators said the victims’ deaths "appeared to be suspicious."

Although the victims have been identified, the authorities and baseball team have not released their names to the public, and have only said the deceased were San Diego residents.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved," the Padres said in a statement.

Investigators are still going through evidence and looking for eyewitnesses who were present at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477,