Police officer Ricky Anderson charged with murder for shooting unarmed Black man in bed

Ricky Anderson has been charged for the fatal shooting of Donovan Lewis.

Former Columbus, Ohio, police officer Ricky Anderson has been indicted on charges of murder and reckless homicide for the shooting of an unarmed man last year.

Anderson shot and killed 20-year-old Donovan Lewis in August 2022 during a search warrant while he was unarmed and in bed.

Body camera footage was released of the encounter last September and Anderson, a 30-year veteran of the Columbus Police Department, appears to open fire almost immediately after police open the bedroom door to where Lewis was sleeping. He later died at a hospital.

Anderson retired in bad standing months after the shooting.

ABC News' Jeremy Edwards contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.