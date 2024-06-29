Police shooting of teen who allegedly wielded replica gun under investigation

The 13-year-old boy was killed by police after a pursuit in Utica, New York.

The fatal shooting of a 13-year-old boy who allegedly pointed a replica handgun during an encounter with officers Friday night in Utica, New York, is under investigation, police said.

The incident began around 10:18 p.m. when the officers who were part of the police's Crime Prevention Unit conducted a stop of two people as part of an undisclosed police investigation, the Utica Police Department said.

During the stop, the 13-year-old allegedly fled from officers who chased him, according to the police. The unidentified boy allegedly pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers, which prompted one of the officers to fire one shot at the teen, according to investigators.

In this screen grab taken from Google Maps Street View, the Utical Police Department headquarters is shown in Utica, New York. Google Maps Street View

The boy was transported to Wynn Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds, police said. Investigators uncovered "a replica GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine" following the shooting, investigators said.

Utica Police Chief Mark Williams told reporters Saturday morning the replica firearm appeared to be a pellet gun.

"Our thoughts are with the family of the deceased juvenile, as well as our officers involved in this incident," the Utica Police Department said in a statement.

The press conference held by the chief and Mayor Michael P. Galime was disrupted multiple times by members of the public shouting at them.

Williams said the officers involved were placed on paid administrative leave as the New York Attorney General's Office conducts its investigation into the incident. The Utica Police Department will also be conducting its own investigation into the shooting.

"Additionally, we will work closely and openly with the City of Utica Public Safety Advisory Committee. We value their mission and want to ensure through multiple facets the community is fully informed of the facts of this incident," the police said in a statement.

Williams did not reveal the identities of the officers or the victim but said police would be releasing more information and details to the public in the coming days including the body camera footage from the incident.