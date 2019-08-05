'Politicize my death': Twitter users plead for change in wake of mass shootings

Aug 5, 2019, 2:53 PM ET
PHOTO: In this file image, the Twitter icon is shown.PlayNurphoto/NurPhoto/Getty Images, FILE
WATCH Nine dead, dozens are wounded in Dayton, Ohio, shooting

“Politicize my death."

Interested in El Paso Shooting?

Add El Paso Shooting as an interest to stay up to date on the latest El Paso Shooting news, video, and analysis from ABC News.
El Paso Shooting
Add Interest

Those three stark words rang out hundreds of times on Twitter this weekend in the wake of two deadly mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, as social media users gave each other permission to make their potential death in any future mass shooting part of a political conversation about ending gun violence.

"If I die in a mass shooting, please politicize my death toward ending gun violence, immediately," went one typical plea, from writer Jen Ashley Wright. "I don’t want to die for nothing."

The comments and their variants reflect growing frustration and outrage over prior responses to mass shootings, in which elected officials and public figures have often called on others not to "politicize" the tragedies.

How to talk to kids about mass shootings
Walmart facing pressure to stop selling guns in wake of recent mass shootings

Critics contend these requests stymie discussions of potential public policy solutions that could help prevent future mass shootings.

The request has trended after previous mass shootings but emerged with renewed vigor this weekend in the wake of the shooting sprees, which left a combined 31 people dead.

Some social media users were explicit, anticipating potential responses and pitching a medical bracelet or place on an ID card that indicates a willingness to be part of a political conversation. Others called for their bodies to be dumped in front of the U.S. Capitol building or have their funerals held in the Oval Office.

President Trump addressed the shootings Monday morning, calling on the nation to condemn bigotry while citing mental illness and social media as possible factors in the increase in mass shootings in the United States. He did not propose any gun reform legislation and Democrats criticized his response as inadequate.