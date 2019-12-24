Postal worker saves Christmas gifts when mail truck bursts into flames Crews found the front half of the mail truck fully engulfed in fire.

When a mail truck burst into flames, the postal worker jumped into action to save all the Christmas gifts on board.

Crews in Osawatomie, Kansas, responded shortly before noon Sunday to find the front half of a mail truck fully engulfed in fire on the side of a road, Osawatomie Fire Chief Brian Love told ABC News.

Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department put out a fire in a mail truck, Dec. 22, 2019, in Osawatomie, Kansas. Osawatomie Volunteer Fire Department via Facebook

The postal worker had been driving when he smelled and saw smoke, Love said.

When the mail carrier pulled over and realized he couldn't put the fire out, he instead removed all of the Christmas packages from the back and put them safely on the side of the road, Love said.

No one was hurt from the blaze, he said.

Love said the fire started in the engine but he declined to release more information.

And as for the presents? Another mail truck was dispatched to the scene to grab those gifts and get them where they needed to go in time for Christmas, Love said.