Powerball jackpot grows to estimated $750M ahead of Saturday night drawing

The jackpot is the ninth largest in the history of the lottery game.

The Powerball jackpot has climbed to an estimated $750 million ahead of Saturday night's drawing.

That would make it the ninth-largest jackpot in the history of the lottery game.

In this Nov. 7, 2022, file photo, a display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. Keith Srakocic/AP, FILE

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was on Jan. 1, when a ticket in Michigan won a prize worth $842.4 million -- marking the fifth-largest jackpot in the game's history. There have been 34 consecutive drawings since then without a jackpot winner.

The jackpot in Saturday night's drawing has an estimated cash value of $360.8 million.

If someone wins the jackpot, they can choose the lump sum payment or the estimated $750 million paid out in an immediate payment and then 29 annual payments.

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million, while the overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, according to Powerball.

Tickets are $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Saturday night's Powerball drawing is at 10:59 p.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot grew to an estimated $1.1 billion after no tickets matched the winning numbers in Friday night's drawing.