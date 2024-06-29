The Pride March will kick off Sunday at 12 p.m. on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue.

Pride march, other related events could be targets for violence, NYPD says

This weekend's Pride March and other Pride-related events throughout New York City could be targets for violence, the New York Police Department's Intel Bureau warned.

"LGBTQIA+ community remains a high priority target for violent extremists and malicious actors across the ideological spectrum, necessitating elevated vigilance during the Pride March and the other Pride-related events across New York City," according to the NYPD.

In this June 25, 2023, file photo, New York City Police Department officers, standing behind a bicycle rack barricade and in front of 3 large NYPD Mobile Command Post vehicles, monitor the NYC Pride March 2023, near Christopher Street in New York. UIG via Getty Images, FILE

People gather outside of the Stonewall Inn as President Joe Biden's motorcade passes by during his visit to the historic LGBTQIA+ bar to mark the 55th anniversary of the riots, on June 28, 2024, in New York. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (REMVEs), homegrown violent extremists (HVEs), and ideologically unaffiliated malicious actors harboring anti-LGBTQIA+ grievances may view these widely publicized, heavily attended, and symbolic events as an opportunity to carry out an attack," according to the NYPD.

The Pride March is set to kick off Sunday at 12 p.m. on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. It will then proceed south on Fifth Avenue before heading west on Eight Street, crossing over to Sixth Avenue.

In this June 25, 2023, file photo, a large crowd watches the NYC Pride March 2023 on 5th Avenue, near 24th Street, in the Flatiron district of New York. UIG via Getty Images, FILE

The march will then continue on Christopher Street, then turn north on Seventh Avenue, ending in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.

The NYPD noted there have been numerous acts of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community this year and in previous years.