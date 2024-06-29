Pride march, other related events could be targets for violence, NYPD says
This weekend's Pride March and other Pride-related events throughout New York City could be targets for violence, the New York Police Department's Intel Bureau warned.
"LGBTQIA+ community remains a high priority target for violent extremists and malicious actors across the ideological spectrum, necessitating elevated vigilance during the Pride March and the other Pride-related events across New York City," according to the NYPD.
Racially or ethnically motivated violent extremists (REMVEs), homegrown violent extremists (HVEs), and ideologically unaffiliated malicious actors harboring anti-LGBTQIA+ grievances may view these widely publicized, heavily attended, and symbolic events as an opportunity to carry out an attack," according to the NYPD.
The Pride March is set to kick off Sunday at 12 p.m. on 25th Street and Fifth Avenue. It will then proceed south on Fifth Avenue before heading west on Eight Street, crossing over to Sixth Avenue.
The march will then continue on Christopher Street, then turn north on Seventh Avenue, ending in Chelsea at 16th Street and Seventh Avenue.
The NYPD noted there have been numerous acts of violence against members of the LGBTQIA+ community this year and in previous years.