Prisoner convicted of murder escapes police custody in California

Cesar Hernandez, 34, jumped out of a van during transport, officials said.

An incarcerated man convicted of first-degree murder escaped police custody on Monday, according to the California Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, was being transported to a courthouse in Delano, California, when he escaped from a van operated by CDCR.

Cesar Hernandez, 34, who has been convicted of murder, escaped from the courthouse in Delano, California, around 10:40 a.m. on Dec. 2, 2024, according to police. CDCR

He had been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for murder, according to the Delano Police Department.

Hernandez escaped at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time, according to a community safety alert issued by the DPD.

Hernandez was last seen wearing an orange prison jumpsuit and white thermals, police added.

He is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 161 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Outside of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation correctional facility in McFarland, California, on March 28, 2019. San Francisco Chronicle/hearst N/Hearst Newspapers via Getty Imag

The safety alert also warned the Central California community that Hernandez is considered dangerous and not to approach him.

Instead, those who believe they have seen him are urged to "report any suspicious activity or sightings immediately," police said.

DPD is assisting CDCR and other law enforcement agencies in the search for Hernandez.