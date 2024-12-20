Rain and snow could fall even along I-95 corridor on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

Rain and snow move east, ahead of weekend arctic blast

The clipper system that brought heavy snow and airport delays to the Upper Midwest on Thursday is moving on Friday morning through Chicago, Illinois.

Up to 10 inches of snow fell in the Upper Midwest on Thursday. Ten states are now on snow alert, stretching from Wisconsin down through the mountains of North Carolina.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. ABC News

A band of moderate snow with low visibility is moving into Chicago just in time for their morning commute.

A dusting to 1 inch is possible, just enough to make the roads very slick and dangerous in the city.

Also this morning, snow is moving through Michigan and Ohio and on its way to the Northeast.

This afternoon and evening the rain and snow will move into the I-95 corridor making roads slick.

Rain and snow will continue for I-95 corridor into early Saturday morning.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. ABC News

Most areas will see only a dusting, the same as Chicago, but this could be enough to make roads dangerously slick, as temps fall to near freezing.

Locally about 3 to 6 inches of snow are possible in the mountains of West Virginia and into western NY, and northern New England.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. ABC News

Locally more than a foot possible in the highest elevations.

Christmas Eve rain or snow in the Northeast?

Another storm system is expected for Christmas Eve in the Northeast, with rain and snow possible.

Rain and snow could fall even along I-95 corridor on Tuesday, Christmas Eve.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. ABC News

With this storm, the highest chance for accumulating snow will be in upstate NY and in New England. It is too early to say how much snow is possible.

An arctic plunge will move into the Northeast this weekend, as temperatures fall into the teens and single digits Saturday night into Sunday.

Wind chills could be below zero for inland areas and in the single digits even for coastal major cities.

An ABC News graphic shows the weather forecast on Friday, Dec. 20, 2024. ABC News

Looking ahead, warmer weather is forecast after Christmas for the Northeast and most of eastern U.S.