More rain for West Coast as South braces for freezing temperatures

Heavy rain will also fall in central Arizona on Tuesday.

Another atmospheric river is expected to hit California this week, bringing rain and snow to a large portion of the state as spring begins.

Much of California saw rain on Sunday, with an additional two to four inches expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. The heaviest precipitation will likely fall in southern California.

This week, the atmospheric river event will also bring an extra two to four feet of snow to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.

More snow is expected to fall in San Bernardino County in areas like Big Bear and Lake Arrowhead, bringing a risk of floods.

By Tuesday afternoon, parts of the West Coast are expected to see a break in the rain. San Diego and southern California will continue to see rain and snow throughout the day, as will the Sierra Mountains.

West Coast soaker map for Sunday, March 19, 2023. ABC News

The heavy rain and snow are expected to continue in southern California and along the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday. Rain will also be along the entire coast through the Bay Area.

Heavy rain is expected to fall in central Arizona on Tuesday, where a flood risk also exists.

Heavy snow will move through the Rockies and give southwestern Colorado four to six feet of snow, helping the Colorado River Basin feed Lake Mead, which supplies water to cities such as Las Vegas.

More than 73 million people are under freeze alerts for Sunday night into Monday morning, as freeze warnings are in place for multiple states in the South, with agriculture in at least a dozen states from Texas to Virginia feeling the impact after a record-warm start to the year has kick-started the growing season.

West Coast snow projection map through Wednesday March, 22 morning. ABC News

Freezing temperatures may lead to reduced yields for the coming season.

Atlanta and Birmingham hit 30 degrees Sunday morning, with Jackson, Mississippi, reaching 20 degrees a day before the official start of spring.

More than a foot of lake effect snow fell in Wisconsin and Michigan, with more snow falling from Ohio to New York.