Rapper Lil Durk arrested in murder-for-hire plot

Rapper Lil Durk -- whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks -- has been arrested in South Florida in a murder-for-hire plot, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

He is being held by the U.S. Marshals Service, records show.

The Chicago rapper, 32, won a Grammy earlier this year for best melodic rap performance and his albums "The Voice," released in 2020, and "7220," released in 2022, both went platinum. His next album was scheduled to be released next month.

Rapper Lil Durk in a mughot released by Broward Sheriff's Office. Broward Sheriff's Office

