Rat falls from ceiling onto customer's table at Buffalo Wild Wings

Jun 22, 2019, 12:43 AM ET
PHOTO: A rat fell from the ceiling onto a customers table at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 20, 2019.PlayAlisha Kent Norman via Storyful
An unwanted guest surprised a woman at a Buffalo Wild Wings restaurant in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Alisha Norman, a Houston native who was visiting Southern California, told Houston ABC station KTRK she was at the restaurant watching the U.S. women’s soccer team play Sweden in the World Cup when a live rat fell from the ceiling onto her table.

“I heard a noise and we all looked up and down came the rat,” Norman told KTRK.

The restaurant’s manager quickly scooped up the rat with two plates and placed it into a bag. Norman’s lunch was compensated.

“It was disgusting, it was still alive. Its heart was still beating,” she said.

The manager said significant construction in the area caused the rat to the fall from the ceiling.

A spokesperson from Buffalo Wild Wings said the restaurant was closed for cleaning, but would reopen soon.

"The isolated incident at the Westchester-area Buffalo Wild Wings in Los Angeles yesterday was unfortunate," Buffalo Wild Wings said in a statement. "We hold Buffalo Wild Wings to the highest operating standards and promptly closed the restaurant for proper remediation, cleaning and sanitization."

The restaurant had an A rating from the city Department of Public Health.